The First Berserker: Khazan to Release in Early 2025

A new cinematic and gameplay trailer was revealed at Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live.

A new trailer for The First Berserker: Khazan appeared during the Opening Night Live event at Gamescom 2024, and the game’s release window has been narrowed to early 2025.

During an Xbox Partner Preview in March, fans got their first glimpse at the gameplay found in The First Berserker: Khazan in an action-packed gameplay trailer. First revealed in December 2023, the title is being developed by Korean studio Neople, best known for their multiplayer RPG Dungeon Fighter Online.

Check out the Official Cinematic and Gameplay Trailer for The First Berserker: Khazan shown at Gamescom 2024 below:

The game quickly inspired chatter on social media, as many fans noted that Khazan’s voice actor is none other than Ben Starr of Final Fantasy XVI fame.

The First Berserker is a single-player action RPG set in the same universe as Dungeon Fighter Online featuring an anime art style and gruesome combat system.

“The Pell Los Empire has been saved—at a cost. After the Great General Khazan and Archmage Ozma defeat the Berserk Dragon Hismar and the Dragon Legion, players will step into the shoes of Khazan as he is falsely accused of treason and exiled beyond the empire.

In this hardcore action RPG, thrilling combat takes center stage with every step of Khazan’s quest for vengeance against those who orchestrated his downfall, marked by intense, aggressive, and ever-changing styles of battle,” the game’s description reads.

The First Berserker: Khazan will be released in early 2025 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam. The Technical Closed Beta Test is scheduled to run from October 11 to October 20, 2024.