Kingdom Come Deliverance II Showcases World In New Trailer

If you were a fan of the original title by Warhorse Studios, then you should be salivating over the arrival of Kingdom Come Deliverance II in February of next year. The first title was a surprising hit and showcased not just a beautiful world but one that was full of things to do, with a story that made it feel worth it to explore it all. The team aims to do the same with the sequel while pushing things into new areas and storylines. At Gamescom, a new trailer arrived, and while it was light on key revelations, it did showcase just how big and beautiful the game’s world shall be.

In the title, you play Henry, a young man who dreams of being a warrior in the medieval world of 15th-century Europe. You’ll once again be in Bohemia and on a quest for revenge, but things like that are hard to come by alone. To that end, after his parents are killed, Henry will join a rebel group and attempt to usurp those in power who are trying to keep him and the common people down.

As the trailer below highlights, Kingdom Come Deliverance II will let you experience this recreated version of Bohemia from the first person, allowing you to enjoy all the sights and sounds that come with it. You’ll have free access to numerous places, so don’t be afraid to poke your head around to see what you might find.

That also means the game’s action is in first-person, so you’ll always be looking at someone who is trying to take your head off. Be sure to take theirs off first, please. Just saying.

The RPG gameplay ensures you have multiple ways to take on foes. You can do classic medieval duels, or you can sneak up on a foe and gut them before they can strike back, which we see in the trailer. There will also be true horseback battles, so you’ll need to be aware of all that’s around you, as you never know who might show up at the wrong time.

Another key thing to note is that the game maintains its RPG feeling by ensuring that the choices you make as Henry reverberate throughout the kingdom. If you do well, people will remember it. If you do wrong, they’ll remember that, too.

The end of the trailer highlights that another gameplay showcase is coming tomorrow, so it won’t be long before we see more of this title.