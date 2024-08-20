Monster Hunter Wilds Drops Gamescom Trailer

Gamescom has been dropping plenty of trailers for gamers to enjoy, and one of the big ones that many were looking forward to seeing was Monster Hunter Wilds. The game is the next big entry in the Capcom franchise, and true to form, the game is set to be massive in scope. That was proven true once again via Gamescom, where Capcom dropped a new trailer, which highlighted some big monsters and some expansive locations. Whether you play this game alone or with friends, you’ll have some big hunts coming your way. So you better be ready for them!

The game starts out with the main guild protagonists coming across a massive spider-like monster at its nest and attempting to kill it. Then, we cut to another area, this time more plains-like, where they fight a different kind of monster.

After that, the team attempts to take refuge in an area, only to find out that they’re at a place where an Apex Predator resides, and the current season is when it loves to come out! This is Rey Dau, and it’s not just a desert dragon-like creature; it’s one that can summon and shoot lightning from its body!

When you see these monsters and the other terrors that are within this world, you have to wonder how you’ll be able to handle these beasts. The trailer reveals the answer, though, as the game provides you with help from other hunters! Some of them will be blade wielders like yourself, or they can shoot projectiles that will give you some help when you need it.

Given some of the tests that are coming for you in Monster Hunter Wilds, you’re likely going to need it! So, don’t be afraid to call in some help so you’re the one cooking the monsters versus the monsters devouring you.

Delve deeper into the Forbidden Lands with our latest #MHWilds trailer, fresh from @Gamescom ONL.



🔴 New locale: the Scarlet Forest

🌹 New monster: Lala Barina

⚡ Windward Plains Apex: Rey Dau

🙌 New characters!

💪 NPC Support hunters!

🍖 SO TASTY!

➕ more! pic.twitter.com/uLm1ihVy5F — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) August 20, 2024

What can’t be ignored about this new trailer is that the game looks absolutely beautiful! You can tell that Capcom is pushing the boundaries of the game so that it can not only give players a massive expanse to play in but also allow them to see every speck of beauty that lies within it. Even the monsters look better than ever!

While the game didn’t get a release date, it was confirmed to be coming to PC in early 2025, with Xbox and PS5 release dates to be named later on. There are also rumors that the Switch 2 could get the title, but that hasn’t been confirmed.