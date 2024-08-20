Dune: Awakening Gets Lengthy Gameplay Reveal at Gamescom

The title will release for PC in early 2025.

During the Gamescom 2024 Opening Night Live event, Dune fans finally got a better look at the gameplay in the upcoming open-world survival MMO Dune: Awakening, set to release for PC in early 2025.

Check out the exclusive gameplay reveal below:

Survive the brutal desert of Arrakis. Expand your reach with ground and air vehicles. Control the production of spice at all costs.#DuneAwakening is coming to PC Early 2025. Wishlist on Steam: https://t.co/J7u4MwnVXq pic.twitter.com/QpbSgQuSBV — Dune: Awakening (@DuneAwakening) August 20, 2024

The upcoming open-world survival MMO surpassed one million wishlists on Steam in June.

During this year’s Summer Game Fest, the game’s story cinematic titled ‘The Vision of Paul Atreides’ revealed the game’s alternate timeline in which Jessica Atreides chooses to give birth to a daughter instead of Paul, beginning a unique and unpredictable chain of events. Players will be tasked with creating their own story in the Dune universe.

The Dune franchise has seen a massive resurgence in popular culture over the past few years, with Dune: Part 2 releasing in theaters this March.

“I think Dune has a large audience of core fans because it is such an interesting universe, so my take with the game is always to try and start from the lore,” creative director Joel Bylos said in a March interview. “It is the best-selling science fiction novel of all time for a reason. Any mechanical decisions we make in the game usually come from a thoughtful and deliberate choice about lore, or when we need to change things and why.

Dune: Awakening doesn’t currently have a release date, though it is set to hit PC in early 2025, with console versions coming at a later date. Players can sign up for a closed beta on Funcom’s official website now.