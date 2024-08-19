The Last Of Us Season 2 Has Officially Wrapped Filming!

It’s always a good feeling for fans when they hear that a TV show or movie they truly love has finished its filming. Why? Well, because that means that they’re one step closer to seeing it. For The Last Of Us Season 2, this upcoming season falls under the category of “it can’t get here soon enough.” After all, the first season was a true revelation regarding how to handle video game adaptations to live-action. It was nominated for Emmys, and it was worked on with Naughty Dog. Some would argue that it even improved the game’s story in certain ways.

Thus, it’s not hard to know why so many people are excited for Season 2. The good news is that we can confirm the second season has finished filming:

That’s a big relief, as we already knew the show was set to arrive in 2025; we just didn’t know when. With the main filming done, everything now goes to post-production to ensure everything looks crisp. Or, in this case, scary and dour. Recall that we’ve only seen the smallest of clips from Season 2, and it highlights not only the slew of new characters that fans will see, including some of the in-game actors reprising their roles but the return of Joel and Ellie and the “new dynamic” they find themselves in.

One of the key elements of The Last Of Us Season 2 is that, unlike Season 1, it won’t fully follow the game from Naughty Dog. That doesn’t mean it’s breaking the lore; rather, it’s simply doing fewer episodes in Season 2 and will use the longer and darker game story to have more seasons come after it. Those who have played the game know that the second story has much to unpack. Plus, like in the first season, the team is going to use the TV medium to expand on certain characters to ensure that things feel earned. We saw that with Bill and Frank in Season 1, and that was part of why Season 1 got a special Emmy and numerous nominations.

The character that many people are interested in seeing unfold is Abby. She’s the main antagonist in the game, and her actress had to have special security to protect her on set due to the “reactions” the character gave the fanbase after the second game’s release.

Hopefully, we’ll get a teaser trailer for the second season soon and perhaps even an indication of when the show will officially return.