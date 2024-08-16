The Last Of Us Season 2 Star Apparently Needed Extra Security!

The Last Of Us Season 2 won’t arrive until next year, but the teases for the upcoming season have a lot of people on edge. After all, while the original season was not only an Emmy-nominated near-masterpiece of an adaptation, it was recreating one of the most beloved video games ever. However, with Season 2, they’re not getting that same “goodwill.” The second title in Naught Dog’s post-apocalyptic series may have sold incredibly well and won a bunch of awards, but it’s also one of the most divisive video games in history. The tone of the title was much darker than before, and one character literally brought out the worst in gamers.

We speak, of course, about Abby. While we won’t spoil what happened for those who haven’t played yet, we can very easily say that she got a LOT of negative attention upon her arrival and actions within the game. So, when The Last Of Us Season 2 cast Abby in the form of Kaitlyn Dever, the people on set apparently took no chances to keep her safe.

Don’t believe us? Just ask co-star Isabela Merced, who noted on the Happy, Sad, Confused Podcast that Dever needed “extra security” because of her playing Abby.

“There are people that genuinely hate Abby, who is not a real person,” Merced said during the show. “Just a reminder, not a real person. Kaitlyn had to be extra secured by security when it came to the filming of this.”

At first, that might seem nuts, but the discourse over Abby is something that has been persistent since the game came out. People were so angry over what Abby did, and how she was technically spared at the end of the game, that they were sending death messages to voice actress Laura Bailey because of her “role” in “what Abby did.”

Given that, it’s not hard to see why the HBO crew wanted to protect Kaitlyn Dever, just in case some of those “fans” showed up.

For the record, if you are one of those fans who have sent those kinds of messages to Laura Bailey or Kaitlyn Dever, you’re the problem, not them.

While it’s understandable that certain video game moments might make you feel angry or annoyed, it’s not right to take the most violent approach possible to express how you feel. So, if you’re still angry about what Abby did, just don’t want season 2 when it arrives next year.