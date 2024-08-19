Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 to “Beat All Expectations”

The game’s director says it will be one of the greatest video games ever made.

According to director Naoki Hamaguchi, Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 3 will go down in history as one of the greatest video games ever made. During an event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia held during the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth exhibition, Hamaguchi gave some insight into the last game in the trilogy, which is currently expected to be released sometime in 2027.

“The development team is hard at work as we speak, and we’re going to make the game something that even beats any expectations that you have towards the game,” the director said. “I’m absolutely confident that the third game in the Final Fantasy VII Remake series will be one of the most loved, most popular games in the whole history of video games, once again.”

Recently, it was rumored that Square Enix may potentially switch to Unreal Engine 5 to develop the final part of its Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy. The company is planning to weigh the pros and cons of sticking with Unreal Engine 4 before making a decision.

“We really have listened very carefully and taken on board all of the feedback on the first two games on the series, and all of those learnings are going to be reflected in the third game, so it’ll be exactly what the fans are looking for,” said the game’s producer Yoshinori Kitase.

“We really are looking forward to a date in the future when we can reveal more about what the third game will be, but I really can promise right now that it will be a game that perfectly reflects all of that passion that the fans have for Final Fantasy VII, so look forward to great things.”

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was released on February 29 for the PlayStation 5.