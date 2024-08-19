Rumor: MS Licensing Deadpool And Marvel Ultimate Alliance For Xbox One

If Disney took the initiative, all their games could be relisted and ported.

We have an interesting new rumor about certain Marvel games coming back to Xbox One. And yes, we wish it could be more than that.

‘Shpeshal’ Nick Baker is back at it again, in the latest episode of the XboxEra podcast. We will paraphrase his statement below, but you can watch him say it at the timestamp here.

Nick said:

“Microsoft is working to get Deadpool and Marvel Ultimate Alliance reactivated, relicensed or whatever? To bring those two games back on Xbox. I mean, they were Xbox One ports, I guess, so they’d be backwards compatible for the Xbox Series consoles. They’re working through the process, but it may not happen. ”

As Nick correctly states, the Deadpool and Marvel Ultimate Alliance games published by Activision were published on the Xbox One, on 2015 and 2016, respectively. But these games were also originally released on the seventh console generation. They were also multiplatform releases.

Because Activision and Marvel were in different positions at the time, the games were delisted, and then were brought back when they were ported to eight generation platforms. Both games were available on Steam once, but are no longer listed for sale.

One one end, this should be good news for gamers. Particularly, Xbox owners get the chance to buy these games again if they didn’t already have it. But on the other hand, it feels like a very limited comeback for these games, and it’s clear that Marvel, AKA Disney, could be doing so much more.

Capcom revealed in a recent interview that it was they who initiated talks with Marvel to make Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics. It had been speculated for years that Marvel was just not going to work with Capcom again to make these ports happen. We do know that Capcom didn’t get a lot of assistance when they were making Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite.

Today, Disney expects to make bank on their investment in Fortnite, and we expect to see a big collaboration between Epic and Disney in the future. But if Disney has the capacity to approve rereleases of their old games, aside from making new ones, why can’t they get it together to just get all those games back?

Disney does not necessarily have to be the party doing the spending for these old games getting rereleased or ported. But it’s clear that we could be getting much more of these games if they acted on it. Star Wars has seen decent rereleases of their old games, and we’ve seen that with Disney and Marvel IPs to some degree too. But Disney has even more games under their name that they could be bringing back to please fans and investors alike.

And they don’t have to get all those games out at once. In fact, it would make sense if Disney planned out their rereleases of games so that they wouldn’t compete with each other. But we know all too well the chaotic way Disney and their peers are being run nowadays. It’s certainly a shame since things could definitely be better for everyone.