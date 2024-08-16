Visions of Mana Gets New ‘Tourism Guide’ Trailer

The next entry in the Mana series is only a few weeks away.

Ahead of the release of Visions of Mana later this month, a new trailer is showing off the RPG’s vibrant and colorful world.

The Mana series began with Final Fantasy Adventure for the Game Boy, setting the series up as a side story to Square’s flagship franchise Final Fantasy. However, this changed with the second installment, Secret of Mana, as it became its series.

Check out the Tourism Guide trailer for Visions of Mana below:

Last month, a demo for the game was released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Those who purchase the game and have save data from the demo will receive three weapons for Val: the Gladius small sword, the Falx great sword, and the Horn Lance. However, save data from the demo cannot be carried over to the full game.

“In Tianeea, the Fire Village, everyone is preparing to celebrate the coming of the Faerie and the naming of an “alm.” Every four years, alms from around the world are chosen to travel to the Tree of Mana and rejuvenate the flow of mana power. A soul guard is also chosen to ensure the alms’ safe pilgrimage. Val is one such guard,” the game’s description reads.

In April, a special live-action trailer for the game was released in Japan, following a young boy through his experiences with the series starting in 1991 and continuing through each consecutive release.

Visions of Mana will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store on August 29.