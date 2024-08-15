Stellar Blade Dev And Other Korean Studios Wish To Make More Single-Player Experiences

Currently, there are two different “mindsets” regarding game design. There are those who believe in trying to make “as much money as possible” via live-service titles, and then there are more “traditional” single-player experiences that many still love playing. Obviously, there are pros and cons to both, but an incorrect statement that keeps getting pushed out is that “live-service games are the future” and that “single-player titles aren’t desirable anymore.” 2024 has proven that theory false in various ways, especially with titles like Stellar Blade, which was very successful at launch thanks to its deep gameplay and “aesthetics” that drew people in.

That led to an interesting reveal about Korean game developer studios as a whole. Specifically, Stellar Blade developer Shift Up and others are noticing that gamers in South Korea and beyond are more than willing to play these kinds of gaming experiences, not just mobile titles and other live-service-focused games.

Apparently, the “trend” of single-player successes that Korean studios have had recently will lead to some of those teams trying to make more “traditional” single-player experiences going forward:

Stellar Blade developer SHIFT Up says gamers are “attracted to single-player experiences”



Other Korean developers like Round8 Studio and Pearl Abyss are saying they also want to focus on “traditional” console and PC games



See more: https://t.co/1AZOJ43V41 pic.twitter.com/05pheHzcES — Hunter 🎮 (@NextGenPlayer) August 15, 2024

Now, before you think that saying “one game is a trend,” you forget that last year’s surprise hit, Lies Of P, was also made by a Korean studio. It also did well in sales and is already confirmed to be getting a sequel. While Shift Up hasn’t stated a sequel is coming for its successful single-play title, there are plenty of reports that state it’s very likely.

No matter what, it’s good to know that there are developers all over the world who still see the beauty and potential of single-player titles. As noted, there have been MANY single-player experiences in 2024 that have been fun and best-selling hits. Nintendo, Atlus, Shift Up, Sega, Capcom, Square Enix, and more have stepped up to highlight how grand these experiences can be and why having a COMPLETE game at launch is a grand thing.

That’s not to say that certain live-service titles aren’t as good as some of these titles, and some of 2024’s biggest hits have been live-service games. But we’ve also seen how developers can take advantage of gamers through that model, and the player base drops as a result.

In the end, the developers will do what they feel is best for themselves, their games, and what they feel the “market will allow.” Hopefully, we’ll have a good balance of live service and single-player titles in the future.