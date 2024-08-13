Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO Reveals ‘Android Saga’ Trailer

16 more characters have been added to the already lengthy roster.

Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft have posted a new Android Saga Character Trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO ahead of its release this October.

The trailer introduces 16 more playable characters: Trunks (Sword) Super Saiyan, Mecha Frieza, King Cold, Dr. Gero, Android 17, Android 18, Android 19, Piccolo (Fused with Kami), Cell’s 1st Form, Android 16, Cell’s 2nd Form, Cell’s Perfect Form, Gohan (Teen) Super Saiyan, Cell Jr., Gohan (Teen) Super Saiyan 2, and Perfect Cell.

Check out the Android Saga Character Trailer for Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO below:

Other revealed characters include Anilaza, Dabura, Future Trunks, Goku (Super) Ultra Instinct -Sign-, Goku Black Super Saiyan Rose, Jiren, Mr. Satan, Ribbrianne, Roasie, Spopovich, Super Vegito, and Yajirobe. Over 160 characters and forms will be included in the game.

During Summer Game Fest in June, fans got their first look at the game’s Custom Battle mode, which allows players to recreate their favorite battles from the Dragon Ball universe and share them with other players around the world.

A recent screenshot confirmed that Taunts would be making a comeback in the game. The mechanic began in the classic Budokai Tenkaichi games on PlayStation 2.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO will be released on October 11, 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. Players pre-ordering the game will have access to the following characters without needing to unlock them in the game: Gogeta, Gogeta, Super Saiyan, Gogeta Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan, Broly, Broly, Super Saiyan and Super Saiyan Broly, Full Power.