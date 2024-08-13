Halloween and Evil Dead Side-Scrollers Coming this October

The games will be available on their own or in a handy bundle.

Developer WayForward and publisher Boss Team Games have announced the pixel art side-scrolling platformers RetroRealms: Halloween and RetroRealms: Ash vs Evil Dead. The titles are being made in cooperation with Compass International Pictures, Forward Front, Lionsgate, and STARZ.

The games can be purchased for $24.99 each, or as a physical “Double Feature” bundle for $49.99. The latter will include one pack of eight official collectible RetroRealms trading cards, as well as the DLC characters Laurie Strode for RetroRealms: Halloween and Kelly Maxwell for RetroRealms: Ash vs Evil Dead.

Check out the announcement trailer for RetroRealms: Halloween and RetroRealms: Ash vs Evil Dead below:

Fans can also purchase a Collector’s Edition of the bundle from Boss Team Games for $99.99. This will include the games and above DLC, as well as a Michael Myers plush, a collectible coin set, a SteelBook Case, a Michael Myers enamel pin, an art print, a downloadable soundtrack, a faux arcade cabinet box, and a surprise item.

“Everyone at Boss Team Games are huge fans of horror and getting to work with these legendary properties is a dream come true,” said Boss Team Games CEO Steve Harris. “It has been an amazing experience collaborating with WayForward, and our licensors to create not one, but two, fast-paced 90s arcade-style games while remaining true to the original Halloween film and Ash vs Evil Dead series.”

RetroRealms: Halloween and RetroRealms: Ash vs Evil Dead will be released on October 18 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.