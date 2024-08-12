Capcom Is Up For Re-Releasing Its Classic Fighting Games

The large wave of remasters and re-releases of classic video games have been very much a “mixed bag” in the minds of many gamers. Why is that? Simply put, many titles DON’T need the remaster or remake treatment, and sometimes, they aren’t worth it in the slightest. There is a catch to that, of course, and it involves titles that truly haven’t been brought to modern systems in some time, so gamers don’t have a way to play them. Capcom heard fans asking for this with its collection of titles with Marvel, and gamers can’t wait to play those again. However, they might not stop there.

At EVO 2024, Capcom producer Shuhei Matsumoto noted that they’re open to bringing all of the “legacy fighting games” to modern platforms so people can enjoy them anytime:

“We have a lot of other legacy fighting games that we know fans out there really want them to be re-released again on modern platforms and the feeling is mutual on the development side, we want people to get to know all these other classic games. What we can do right now is try to re-release them and so people who may have never had the chance to play those games get familiarized with them and from there hopefully we can go on to bigger and better things.”

And when he was asked which ones specifically might get the “tap,” he gave a blanket statement saying all were on the board:

“We want all our classic [fighting] games to be available for modern consoles because we just want to be able to reach as many people who may have never had the opportunity to play these games back in the day, so we constantly think forward, and we want to make sure that it’s as accessible as possible for all audiences.”

Why is this such a big deal? Well, there are numerous video games from the past that people would love to play today, but don’t have access to. Sometimes, certain classic titles are only playable if you have them in their original forms and on their original platforms. That’s rare for gamers today to have both, though, and that makes it near impossible to enjoy numerous titles that helped define gamers childhood’s.

So, by having these collections and revivals, Capcom is giving the people what they want and ensuring that the legacies they’ve built up via these franchises don’t die out anytime soon.