Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Trailer Shows Return Of Round-Based Zombies

The hype for Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is growing, and that’s largely due to Activision Blizzard slowly showcasing the various modes and things you can do in it. For example, they just started dropping lots of details on the “Zombies” campaign, including revealing in a cinematic trailer that the Requiem Team from the “Dark Aether” storyline is returning to continue their tale. They’re trapped in a prison known as Terminus, and as things start to go down, they’ll need to load up one more time to finally finish the fight and take down the ones who betrayed them years back.

While the cinematic trailer sets the tone, the gameplay trailer that you can see below shows off the gameplay of the campaign and the modes within. For example, if you were a fan of the round-based combat, then you’re in luck, as they’re bringing that back with a vengeance.

To prove this, they dropped an “Intel Barrage” on the game’s website to highlight the features of the mode and how players can enjoy it. For example, if you’re new to this particular brand of gameplay, here’s an overview:

“At its most basic level, one of the first Black Ops 6 Round-Based Zombies maps involves you (and optionally, up to three additional teammates) exploring and eventually breaking out of a maximum-security prison complex called Terminus Island, with waves (or “rounds”) of undead foes to dispatch as you discover and complete objectives.”

Because of the openness of the map, you’ll be able to take on these challenges in various ways. You can attempt to go in guns blazing to see how far you can push it, or you can stick to the shadows and attempt to sneak up on enemies to get instant kill shots and save ammo in the process.

Speaking of which, as the trailer showed, the various members of Requiem will be able to use special weapons and abilities to unleash a lot of damage on your zombie foes, including getting your weapons to shoot abnormal ammo and transforming into a behemoth to run over threats.

How you use these and when you use them will help determine whether you survive or not. Go to the website to get the full breakdown of the mode, as there are plenty of details to go over as you prepare yourself for the violent zombie killing to come!

We’ll see more from Call of Duty Black Ops 6 when they do the special “Next” event showcasing gameplay on August 28th.