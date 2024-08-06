Everybody 1-2 Switch Topped Australia’s Chart…For Some Unknown Reason…

You know the phrase, “Nobody’s perfect?” In the gaming industry, that’s proven very easily all the time. After all, publishers, developers, and the individual people who work at every level of the industry make mistakes all the time, and it’s easy to find them when you know where to look. In the case of Nintendo, they’ve been on a roll since 2017 with the launch of the Nintendo Switch. To that end, they had a LONG streak of video game releases that topped charts all over the world and sold many millions. Then, there was Everybody 1-2 Switch, which emphatically didn’t.

If you don’t recall this game from last year, that’s actually a good thing. The title was meant to be a true sequel to the “tech demo” launch title for the Switch, which surprisingly sold a couple of million upon release. Both games focuses on using the special motion controls within the Joy-Cons to have fun mini-games that people could play. The original game likely sold well because people were interested in what the Joy-Cons could do, so it was natural for Nintendo to want to make a sequel.

The problem was that the game was in development for years, yet didn’t have the same quality as the original for one reason or another, even Nintendo noted that! So, what did they do? They did a bit of a shadow drop. Instead of a big reveal and buildup to release, they dropped a trailer and said it would be released soon. Sure enough, the game didn’t sell that well.

Yet, over a year since its release, Vooksnotes that Everybody 1-2 Switch has topped the charts…in Australia. Before you ask, yes, they checked to see if there was some kind of a “catalyst” for this coming to pass, such as there being an event with the game or there being a massive sale on the title, etc. The problem? There was nothing to spark those sales! That means the game just got a lot of people to buy it on its own without rhyme or reason.

That’s not the only title on there that sparked shock, as another Nintendo title, Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, also made it onto the top ten of those charts despite it being older than the other title!

In the end, this doesn’t matter, as the Australian charts likely don’t have the numbers to match what the UK, Japanese, or US charts do. Yet, the fact that this title topped any chart in any part of the world is truly shocking.