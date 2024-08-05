Multiple Key Japanese Gaming Companies, Including Nintendo and SEGA, Saw Major Stock Price Drop

It’s rare that we ever talk about the stock market on our website, and for a fair reason: why talk about it when it fluctuates so much? That’s actually one of the true natures of that domain. Sure, things might be “high and mighty” one day, but then it’ll go in the opposite direction the next day, and no one will know what to make of it. That brings us back to today’s news, where Nintendo, SEGA, Capcom, and other Japanese companies saw their stock prices drop. So, what did they do to tick off people? Nothing; it was actually a reaction to a greater thing going on in the world right now. Specifically, what’s going on in the United States.

As noted by the Associated Press, the United States stock market had a bit of a crash today, which was blamed on the US apparently having a “slowing economy.” For the record, that’s not a good thing. Those in the know stated that because certain hiring projections slowed down, it made many people worry about what might happen with US businesses, and that sent “shockwaves” around the world. That included Japan’s Nikkei system, which is basically their stock market, which not only sold off a bunch of things connected to the American stock market but it caused those gaming companies, and more, to lose share value within their own country:

Nintendo, Capcom, SEGA and many other Japanese games companies share price falls as the Japanese stock market has its largest 1 day drop since 1987! https://t.co/ftRC32MPgP pic.twitter.com/jQud5bdZJg — Genki✨ (@Genki_JPN) August 5, 2024

So, do we all need to start hunkering in our bunkers because the end of the world is near? No, mainly because it’s not November yet. Furthermore, some pundits state that this was a bit of an “overreaction” to things that have been going on both in the US and abroad. The stock values of these gaming companies and beyond may bounce back up soon, if not by tomorrow. What scared people the most was that this kind of crash hadn’t happened since 1987! Try and remember that period in the gaming industry, it was a much different time.

However, when you look at what Nintendo, Capcom, and even SEGA are doing right now, we know that their businesses are staying strong. The Big N is having an all-time great period thanks to the Switch and its awesome software lineup. Capcom is prepping itself for some major releases, and SEGA is set up for another big release at the box office this December.

Thus, while this is news to be worried about in the long-term potentially, it’s not something to fear just yet.