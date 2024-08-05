Monolith Soft Hiring For A “New RPG”

The team at Monolith Soft is respected among the gaming community for several reasons. First, they are an extremely talented team known for making some of the best RPGs around. Their work on the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise alone deserves all sorts of accolades. After all, not only did all three games have compelling storylines and beautiful worlds, but those worlds were filled with content that players loved to seek out. The third mainline entry in the trilogy was even a Game of the Year nominee, further highlighting the skill of the title and what the team could do. However, as we all know, they’re not stopping there.

While they haven’t officially announced their next game or games, Monolith Soft posted on its official website that the company is hiring for key positions. Just as important, these positions are for the team under the guidance of Tetsuya Takahashi, which means it’s likely the next entry in the beloved series, or they’re working on something just as grand. On the recruitment part of their website, Takahashi had this to say:

“The new RPG is taking on many new challenges compared to previous Monolith Soft titles. Naturally, the content to be created is becoming more sophisticated, so we need many talented people, which is why we are now looking for people.”

He went on to admit that previously, the team was making titles with a staff that was much smaller than they likely should’ve had, given the massive worlds we alluded to before. However, Takahashi also acknowledges that things have changed, and they can’t keep doing things as they have been to continue getting the quality they know they can invoke in video games.

“We put a lot of effort into creating our games, so we want as many customers as possible to enjoy them. This has been the thought that has driven the creation of our games.”

So, what positions is the company offering? There are roles for a 2D Designer, Field Designer, Effect Designer, In-Game Animator, 3D Character and Map Designer, Assistant Director, and a Development Environmental Engineer position. So, if you’re able to apply to one of these positions, you should do so, as the company would likely be one of the better places to work in the industry, especially since they’re not at risk of layoffs.

While this may be a “new RPG” project, that doesn’t mean that the game’s development is just starting. It’s likely been well in the works for a while, and they’re bringing in more people to help push it along.