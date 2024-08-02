Ed Boon Drops “Leak” For Mortal Kombat 2 Movie

There’s been plenty of news concerning a certain Kombat-ive franchise lately, and that’s not a bad thing considering how big the series has boomed in recent years, thanks to its games truly giving fans plenty of things to talk about. One of the “boons” of this revival has been the second true attempt at bringing the series back to live-action. True, there were a couple of Machinima projects that attempted to do it, but those never had a conclusion. The reboot movie came out in 2021, Mortal Kombat 2 is set to arrive next year, and some teases have slowly been dropping about what the film will look like.

Not to be outdone, series co-creator Ed Boon decided that he would get in on the “leak action” by posting a key costume picture that is sure to get fans excited. As you can see below, the picture focuses on the weapon and overall outfit of a beloved Kombatant:

I recently saw a (unfinished cut) screening of the Mortal Kombat 2 movie. During the screening I broke into @Todd_Garner 's phone, found this image from the film, and send it to my phone.



I can leak stuff too 👍#MK2movie #BoonLeaks pic.twitter.com/aEHh9nqVTG — Ed Boon (@noobde) August 1, 2024

Yes, obviously, that’s Kitana, the “daughter” of Shao Khan and the forever love interest of Liu Kang. Given the current lore of the rebooted universe, she is likely to be serving her father in Outworld when the tournament arrives in the film. Thus, she’ll have to be “swayed” to the side of Earthrealm. Or, at the very least, swayed to the arms of Liu Kang. Seriously, they’re the TRUE couple of the franchise; sorry, Sonya and Johnny.

Anyway, this isn’t the first time we’ve had a tease like this from the movie set, as looks at Shao Khan, Kitana and more have been dropped in the buildup to the film.

The key thing to know about Mortal Kombat 2 is that this film WILL deal with the legendary tournament. The team behind the reboot franchise said they had three movie ideas. First would come the “buildup to the tournament” to help set the stage and showcase the new versions of the characters and the universe. Then, there would be the film about the tournament, and then, there’d be the aftermath of the tournament.

While this strategy seems fair in some respects, many were honestly put off by the “lack off focus” in the first movie, which heavily deviated from certain elements of the lore just to “make certain characters feel special,” including an all-new character named Cole who turned out to be the descendant of Scorpion.

Hopefully, the second film will do right by fans, especially since they’re bringing in Karl Urban to be Johnny Cage, amongst other new arrivals.