Ed Boon Hopes To Get Key Voice For Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Character

NetherRealm Studios has done an incredible job with its DLC content for the fighting games they made. Whether it was for its homegrown title or the DC Comics spinoff they made, they had great DLC fighters that helped flesh out the games even more, and they sounded great with the voice acting they had. Last week, Mortal Kombat 1 revealed the six characters that people will get to buy via the Kombat Pack 2, which will be in sync with the upcoming “Khaos Reigns” story expansion. The question everyone has is where “he” will voice one of those DLC characters.

By “he,” we’re naturally referring to Arnold Schwarzenegger, who is both the original actor and voice of Conan The Barbarian. Conan is in the Kombat Pack 2, and he looks just like Arnold. As such, many are hoping that he will be the voice of the character. To be fair, this isn’t a guarantee. In the last mainline entry, the original Terminator was in the game, and they didn’t get Arnold; they got a soundalike. That was sad for various reasons, as they had the original voice actors for characters like Rambo and Robocop and even brought in Keith David to reprise his role as Spawn!

After the reveal was made at San Diego Comic-Con, ComicBook.com asked Ed Boon about the likeliness of getting Arnold into the game as Conan’s voice, and he had this to say:

“I don’t know yet. We couldn’t get him to do Terminator. That was always a challenge….fingers crossed.”

That might not be the most positive of answers, but let’s not be all doom and gloom yet. He didn’t say it wasn’t happening, he just said he didn’t know for sure. Plus, he might have more time to make this happen than you’d think.

After all, the DLC fighters in the Kombat Pack’s are often spread out across a set period of months. When they announced the original Kombat Pack trailer, we didn’t have confirmation on how some of the characters would sound, and didn’t get teases of their voices until months later. Therefore, if they wanted to, they could make Conan The Barbarian the last entry in the Kombat Pack, and thus give them more chance to get Arnold into the game.

Regardless of whether he makes it in, Mortal Kombat 1 is lucky to have a character like Conan. He’s not only iconic but absolutely fits the world that NetherRealm Studios has created, and many are likely very eager to play as him.