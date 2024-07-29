Mortal Kombat 1 Khaos Reigns Expansion Announced

Ghostface and Conan are on the way.

NetherRealms and Warner Bros. Games have announced the Khaos Reigns expansion for Mortal Kombat 1, which will include new story chapters and Kombat Pack 2. The latter will include Ghostface from the Scream franchise, Noob Saibot, Sektor, Cyrax, Conan from the Conan the Barbarian franchise, and T-1000 from the Terminator franchise as new characters.

Check out the announcement trailer for the Khaos Reigns expansion below:

A free update titled ‘Animality’ will also be available upon the release of Khaos Reigns, which will bring back the Animality finishers from Mortal Kombat 3.

“When a perilous threat arrives from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik whose sole mission is to throw the realms into khaos, Liu Kang must rally his champions and put faith in his enemies to defeat this grave danger. If they fail, the New Era will be reduced to anarchy,” a description of the new expansion reads.

“With Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, we’re looking forward to an exciting second year of content that will continue the cinematic story, add more fighters, and bring back popular game features,” said Ed Boon. “The expansion marks the long-awaited return of Animalities, which will be a free content update for all Mortal Kombat 1 players and a token of appreciation for our amazing community.”

Mortal Kombat 1 was released on September 19, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S and has sold over 3 million copies. The game is a sequel to the 2019 title Mortal Kombat 11 and takes place in an entirely new timeline. Fans have praised its visuals and roster, but microtransactions have proven frustrating to many in the community.

Source