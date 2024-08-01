Until Dawn Remake is Still in Development for PC, PlayStation 5

During May’s PlayStation State of Play stream, Sony revealed a trailer for the highly-anticipated remaster of Until Dawn first teased back in January 2024. The title is scheduled to be released on PlayStation 5 and PC in Fall 2024, but fans are getting concerned, as news about the updated title has been scarce since the last trailer dropped.

Wario64 took to X to share a new age rating listed by the ESRB, confirming that the terrifying title is still on the way. While this isn’t an incredibly exciting detail, it does mean that the team at Supermassive Games is still hard at work.

“Until Dawn has been rebuilt with the latest tools and techniques. New and improved animations build on the success of the original character performances. Characters, environments and VFX have been upgraded – all for a truly enhanced cinematic horror experience,” creative director Neil McEwan said when the remake was first announced.

“We use a broader cinematic tonal colour palette and new perspectives to make the story more nuanced and emotional. We’ve been brave enough to shine a light into the dark, unseen corners of Blackwood Mountain and added a third-person camera, which means you can now look behind the curtain of the original game, exploring enhanced and new locations with new interactions and collectibles.”

First released in 2015, the interactive horror game tasks players with controlling eight young adults who must survive the night on Blackwood Mountain. Curiously, the title features a butterfly effect system, in which any choices the player makes can alter the story in minor or major ways.

The game was nominated for various awards upon release, including Best Narrative at The Game Awards 2015 and PlayStation Game of the Year at the Golden Joystick Awards. It won Best Original Property at the British Academy Games Awards 2016.

The Until Dawn remaster is coming to PC and PS5 this fall. The original is available on PlayStation 4.