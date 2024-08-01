Final Fantasy XIV Moonfire Faire 2024 Starting Next Week

This will be the first seasonal event since the release of Dawntrail.

Square Enix has revealed the dates for this year’s Moonfire Faire seasonal event in Final Fantasy XIV. From August 8 until August 26, players will be able to trigger the summer event by visiting Limsa Lominsa and speaking with Mayaru Moyaru (X: 11.5, Y: 13.5) to begin the quest ‘Fire Red, Beast Green.’

This is the first seasonal event to be held since the release of the Dawntrail expansion on July 2. For participating, players will earn a new Emote, Uchiwasshoi, and a new Bouncing Bomb Balloon housing item.

The Moonfire Faire is an annual event that has taken place since Final Fantasy XIV began. Typically, players are tasked with traveling to the sunny beaches of Costa Del Sol to take part in jumping puzzles and challenge exploding Bomb mobs. The 2024 event has a traditional Japanese summer festival theme.

The Dawntrail expansion for Final Fantasy XIV, released on July 2, brought a level cap boost from 90 to 100, a new playable race, two new DPS classes, new cities, new dungeons and raids, a new limited job, and an entirely new story arc. Additionally, the 7.0 update also improved the game’s visuals, including textures, hair, grass, shadows, and reflections. This is the title’s first graphical upgrade since it was first released in 2013.

Final Fantasy XIV is available on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

While PC players have seen incredibly short queue times for Dawntrail when compared to those seen during the release of Endwalker in 2021, those on consoles faced some technical issues.