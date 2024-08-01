PS1 Platformer Tomba! Special Edition Officially Released

In 1998, the bizarre platform-adventure game Tomba! was released in North America, transporting players into a colorful world of evil pigs. Decades later, fans of the classic game finally have a chance to play it on modern hardware. Thanks to Limited Run Games, Tomba! Special Edition is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch for $19.99.

The remastered game has a large number of improvements, including a toggle for analog control, a remastered soundtrack, and the ability to save anywhere rather than heading to a checkpoint. Additionally, if a player gets stuck, they can rewind to try a tough challenge again. A Museum mode includes box art, print ads, manuals, development documents, and original artwork in HD.

Although the original game didn’t sell particularly well, it has remained a fan favorite, even getting a sequel in 1999 titled Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return.

Additionally, fans can now pre-order physical versions of Tomba! Special Edition. Three versions are available: A standard physical edition for $34.99, a Classic edition for $69.99 (includes a two-disc soundtrack, retro-style PS1 box, poster, and steelbook), and a Whoopee Edition for $149.99 (includes everything found in the Classic edition, a Tomba figure, a Koma Pig figure, art prints, and a hardcover artbook and strategy guide.)

“Tomba! has many side quests. These come in different varieties and are hidden throughout the game,” said the game’s creator Tokuro Fujiwara in a recent interview. “I encourage players to seek them out. Various items allow players to learn new moves, expanding how levels can be beaten. I hope players search and seal away the Evil Pigs scattered throughout the world, which will unlock even more to see! There are many discoveries to be made.”