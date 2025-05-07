Monolith Soft Showcases Xenoblade Chronicles Merch In Their Office

Video game offices are often one of the coolest parts of the gaming industry itself. Why? Depending on the team, you’ll find it to be a place full of fun, style, and paying tribute to what games have come before at times. We’ve seen a few of those gaming offices ourselves, and they do indeed live up to the hype at times. In the case of Monolith Soft, which is the team behind the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise and other great RPG series of the past, they haven’t been afraid to showcase key rooms from their offices, and a new section of it has been revealed!

As you’ll see in the picture below, there’s a spot in the offices for Xenoblade Chronicles art and figures from the series. It’s pretty cool, and it’s nice to see them paying tribute to the games that have helped get them to the “next level” of their development lives. Case in point, when they started the series on the Wii, they were transitioning from one state of development to the next, but over the course of the Wii U and Nintendo Switch’s lifetime, they were able to become something far more.

Monolith Soft has a spot in their office for Xenoblade figures and merch. pic.twitter.com/WAZVSDQbaq — Stealth (@Stealth40k) May 7, 2025

They became a team that was known for pushing the bounds of game development and what consoles could handle so that the games they made were better than they likely “should’ve been.” The Switch era was when things really took off for the RPG series, with people loving the vast, open worlds that were full of content and unique characters to meet and fight against.

Just as important was that the team was reliable, always delivered, and was never afraid to help other Nintendo teams with testing or doing other work to help finish their games. That’s why Nintendo straight-up bought the company over time, to ensure that they didn’t go working somewhere else, as they were clearly a valuable asset.

As for what the team is doing now, we know they’re in the process of making their next game, we just have no idea what it is. We do know that they’re hiring for a swath of positions, which will take their number of employees well over 300. One could infer that this means they’re trying to “bulk up their numbers” to possibly work on multiple projects for the Nintendo Switch 2, but that’s just a theory.

Either way, when Monolith Soft announces its next title, the gaming world will be instantly eager for what it has to offer.