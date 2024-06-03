Tomba! Special Edition Coming to PC and Consoles in August

The cult classic was first released for the PlayStation in 1997.

Back in 1998, the bizarre platform-adventure game Tomba! was released in North America, throwing players into a world of evil pigs and catchy hits. Decades later, fans of the classic game will finally have a chance to play it on modern hardware, as Limited Run Games has announced that an updated version will launch on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5 on August 1.

The game will see some improvements, including a toggle for analog control, a remastered soundtrack, and the ability to save anywhere rather than heading to a checkpoint. Additionally, if a player gets stuck, they can rewind to try a tough challenge again.

“Tomba! has many side quests. These come in different varieties and are hidden throughout the game,” said the game’s creator Tokuro Fujiwara in a new interview. “I encourage players to seek them out. Various items allow players to learn new moves, expanding how levels can be beaten. I hope players search and seal away the Evil Pigs scattered throughout the world, which will unlock even more to see! There are many discoveries to be made.”

Although the original game didn’t sell particularly well, it has remained a fan favorite, even getting a sequel in 1999 titled Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return.

“Tomba! has been around for a long time, but continues to be loved by many,” Fujiwara continues. “I’ve long wished that the game could be accessible to more people on modern systems. Now that the opportunity is here, I think PlayStation fans today will get a ton of enjoyment out of Tomba!“

Tomba! Special Edition will launch on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam on August 1. A PlayStation 4 version will launch at a later date.