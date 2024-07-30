Pokemon Soda Pop Plushies Are Now Available In The US

Just when you thought you had all the pocket monster plushies you could ever ask for, you find out that The Pokemon Company has even more for you to get. It’s no secret that Japan has the best merch from the franchise due to the makers being in Japan. As such, those of us in the United States and beyond have simply had to hope that everything would come our way eventually, and that’s not always been the case. One such example of this is the Pokemon Soda Pop Plushies collection. This was a series of 26 adorable plushies that people could have, and they were quite popular in Japan.

Sadly, in May, only three of them were brought to the United States. However, as found out on the Pokemon Center website, that has changed dramatically! That’s right, the entire Pokemon Soda Pop Plushies collection is now available for you to get, and it’s not that hard on your wallet, as each plushie costs around $20.

Some of the Pokemon you’ll get in this collection include classics like Pikachu, Marill, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, Chikorita, Togepi, Plussle and Minun, and so on. While your favorite pocket monster might not be in this collection, you’re likely to find one that fits your needs and will love to have in your room. Plus, when you go to the link above, you’ll see that the Pokemon Center has other plushies you can check out, too. So, if you don’t find one that you like in the main collection we just talked about, see if the store has something else you might want!

The reason we’re bringing all this up is simple: The Pokemon Company has been crushing it in sales over the last several years. In fact, recent surveys have found that the company is in the top ten of global licensing brands! That puts it on par with companies like Disney, Warner Bros Discovery, Mattel, Hasbro, and so much more. They’re a gaming company, yet they crank out so much money that they’re bringing in billions upon billions of dollars even without a yearly title release. Remember, the series hasn’t had a big release on consoles or mobiles in 2024. They’ve teased what’s coming next but not announced anything.

This shows the power of the fanbase and how they want just about anything associated with their favorite Pokemon. What will the company crank out next? We’ll have to wait and see.