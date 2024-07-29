Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Gets Official Publisher

Thanks to the events of San Diego Comic-Con, superhero movies, shows, and video games will be under an even bigger microscope than ever before. After all, there have been several big reveals and releases that helped make the superhero community shine over the last several days, and that’s a positive. However, that also means there’s a lot of pressure to perform with this new attention. One such title that hopes to perform is Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. The game is set to release next year and will feature a unique departure from the “standard superhero” game setting and theme given where it’s set.

However, one thing that is of note right now is that the team behind the game, Skydance Games, has revealed its publisher: Plaion. If that name doesn’t sound familiar, it’s because they used to be known as Koch Media. As noted by VGC, Skydance released a statement about the team-up, which is being branded as a “worldwide publishing partnership.”

“We believe Plaion is the perfect publishing partner for the multiplatform, worldwide release of Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra,” Skydance co-president Julian Beak noted. “For our studio’s debut title, we’re crafting an original Marvel story directed by Amy Hennig. We’re thrilled to have found a global publisher that shares our ambitious vision for the project.”

Plaion CEO Klemens Kundratitz also spoke about the partnership, noting:

“We are proud to partner with Skydance Games and industry legend Amy Hennig on what is one of the most anticipated AAA games currently in development. This partnership between two ambitious independent companies is a testament to Plaion’s ongoing mission to become a global force in videogame publishing.”

If you forgot what Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is all about, the title is set in the grips of World War II and will focus on Paris for much of the action. A much younger Captain America will find himself clashing with the Black Panther of the period, but the two will soon team up to try and stop Hydra from fully emerging. There are many teases about the game from its initial trailer, including how there might be other superheroes within this world already. We haven’t seen much of Hydra’s influence within the game, which might be a key reveal when the game gets closer to release.

Another key element is that the game uses Unreal Engine, which makes the character models look incredibly realistic. If the title hits the mark, it could be the start of something truly special.