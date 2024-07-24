Gran Turismo 7 Breaks Down Newest Update

Racing games are one of the biggest parts of the gaming space, but they also require constant updates for balancing reasons and content. After all, you can only race around the same areas with the same number of cars before things go a bit stale, wouldn’t you say? Gran Turismo 7 prided itself on being one of the best and most realistic racing titles out there upon release, but that doesn’t mean it’s above updating itself occasionally! In fact, one such update has happened today, and it’s quite an expansive one for you to check out.

On the PlayStation Blog, they broke down Update 1.49, which features new cars, a new track, some “fine-tuning” on the rides, and more. For example, part of that “fine-tuning” has to do with the game’s physics engine:

“This update mainly affects the suspension physics model and tire physical calculation model, resulting in much more natural weight shifting during cornering. Tire response has also been improved, along with more realistic tire heating and wear. Look forward to more dynamic car movement and a further polished driving feel.”

As we noted, Gran Turismo 7 wants you to feel as though you’re truly driving these cars, and so having it tuned to the point where it truly feels like you’re behind the wheel and getting accurate “reactions” from the car is key.

For those who want to get to the “good stuff,” the blog not only lists the six cars you’ll get with the update but also their histories. The new rides include the BMW M3 ’97, Ferrari 430 Scuderia ’07, Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept, Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 ’08, RUF RGT 4.2 ’16, and the Subaru Impreza Rally Car ’98.

Oh, and if that’s not enough for you, a classic track is returning to the game via Eiger Nordwand:

“Return to the Kleine Scheidegg, in this revival of a classic GT Original Circuit, situated just below the north face of Eiger, one of the most famous locations in the Swiss Alps. Running past the Jungfrau Railway station at 2,016m above sea level, this technical layout features a series of tight hairpin corners twisting left and right. With very little room to maneuver, and constant elevation changes, running a clean lap will require the utmost concentration and driving technique.”

With these additions, adjustments, and improvements, you likely will have plenty of reasons to dive back into the game and see how much better things are.