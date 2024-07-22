Stardew Valley Creator Promises Never To Charge For Additional Content

There are all sorts of patterns you’ll see in the gaming space that some will deem as “necessary” for one reason or another, while others will deem it “annoying”. One such practice is the constant flow of DLC that gamers need to buy to experience the “full version” of the game they’re playing. Just in the last few days, there has been not one, not two, but three fighting games that highlighted DLC characters coming to the titles that are highly anticipated but need to be paid for to get. However, games like Stardew Valley have never charged players beyond buying the main game. The reason for that? The creator won’t charge players and promises never to do that.

This all started on Twitter, where Stardew Valley creator ConcernedApe made a post highlighting how he knows people are waiting for the next update to the game. He’s apparently working on it constantly while also working on the game’s mobile version. The creator made note that he would drop any information as soon as it is ready and is a meaningful update:

the ports and next pc update are still in progress. I know it is taking a long time, its on my mind every minute. I have personally been working on the mobile port every day. I will announce when there is any meaningful news (e.g. a release date). hope youre having a good summer — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) July 22, 2024

That led to the question about the content and whether any of it would cost something in the future, which led ConcernedApe to make this bold proclamation:

I swear on the honor of my family name, i will never charge money for a DLC or update for as long as I live. Screencap this and shame me if I ever violate this oath — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) July 22, 2024

There’s no leeway on that. If he was to backtrack, he would be called a liar in the worst of ways, and there are plenty of people who love nothing more than to screencap promises like these so that they can be turned against people once they’re broken. Yet, with ConcernedApe, it’s a safe bet that he won’t break that promise, as he’s never even teased that key DLC or updates will cost anything in the past.

That’s counterintuitive to how the rest of the gaming industry works, as they’ve almost always charged for DLC or for significant updates to the title. They claim that it’s a “business expense” because of the amount of time and effort they put into the games they make. It makes you wonder why ConcernedApe is passing on doing this, but the easiest answer may be that simply the game has sold so well (along with its extensions, like a cook book) that he doesn’t need extra money, and thus, he’s not going to alienate his fanbase by doing something like that.

It may sound naïve, but there’s a reason why his farming simulator endures above all others. There’s always a reason to come back to it, and with it being a one-time purchase, it’s enticing to many.