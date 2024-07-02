Palia Studio Singularity 6 Acquired by Daybreak Games

The cozy sim Palia may soon be available on other platforms.

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles-based studio Singularity 6 was forced to downsize following financial difficulties. Today, it was announced that the struggling studio, known for creating Palia, has been acquired by Daybreak Games, known for popular titles like EverQuest, H1Z1, and PlanetSide.

Singularity 6 made a name for themselves with Palia, a cozy free-to-play sim MMO released on Nintendo Switch in 2023, just six months after the open beta was launched for PC players. Over 100,000 people play Palia each day, with four million people giving the game a try to date.

“The player base is expected to increase as the game continues its progress towards completion and a 1.0 release across all the major platforms,” the studios said in a statement.

“S6 is an excellent addition to our development studios, renowned for their success in creating large-scale online games and content,” said Daybreak CEO Ji Ham. “Their debut title, Palia, is a fantastic addition to our online portfolio. We eagerly anticipate collaborating with the S6 team to make Palia the best online experience possible across all major gaming platforms and to help continue to expand their community of players for years to come.”

Anthony Leung, co-founder and CEO of Singularity 6 also gave a statement.

“From Day 1, we have always wanted to forge alternate worlds that help deepen players’ lives – we believe we are on the path to that with Palia and are ever grateful for the initial player reception and support.

“But we ultimately want to get Palia into the hands of every gamer that wants to play it and we believe that we can best do so by partnering up with Daybreak, who have a proven track record of building gaming communities that last for decades. We look forward to benefiting from their experience, expertise, and investment into Singularity 6 and Palia.”