Baldur’s Gate 3 Wins Big at Gayming Awards 2024

How many more awards can the Larian title snag?

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to win awards nearly a year after its release in August 2023. The Gayming Awards honors LGBTQ+ representation in gaming, and this year, the RPG from Larian Studios was nominated for five awards and won three, including Game of the Year.

Final Fantasy XVI and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom also saw several nominations.

See the full list of winners at the Gayming Awards 2024 below:

Game of the Year Award

WINNER: Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo

Thirsty Suitors – Outer Loop Games / Annapurna Interactive

Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Humble Games / Summerfall Studios

Gayming Magazine Readers’ Award

WINNER: Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix

Goodbye Volcano High – KO_OP

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo

Tchia – Awaceb / Kepler Interactive

This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games

Gayming Icon Award

Jeremy Crawford – Wizards of the Coast – WINNER

Industry Diversity Award

WINNER: Latinx In Gaming

Humble Games

Larian Studios

Qweerty Gamers

Roll7

Women in Games International

Authentic Representation Award

WINNER: Thirsty Suitors – Outer Loop Games / Annapurna Interactive

Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Coral Island – Stairway Games / Humble Games

The Sims 4 – Maxis / EA Games

The Expanse: A Telltale Games – Telltale Games / Deck 9

This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games

Best LGBTQ+ Character Award

WINNER: Shadowheart – Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Aloy – Horizon: Forbidden West – Guerilla / Playstation Studios

Dame Aylin – Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

Dion Lesage – Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix

Jala – Thirsty Suitors – Outer Loop Games / Annapurna Interactive

Tchia – Tchia – Awaceb / Kepler Interactive

Best LGBTQ+ Indie Game Award

WINNER: Thirsty Suitors – Outer Loop Games / Annapurna Interactive

Coral Island – Stairway Games / Humble Games

In Stars and Time – insertdisc5

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Humble Games / Summerfall Studios

Tchia – Awaceb / Kepler Interactive

This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games

LGBTQ+ Streamer of the Year Award

WINNER: SpringSims

Apothicdecay

Eevoh

Elix

EspeSymone

Halfmoonjoe

Maisy

Sheilur

Best LGBTQ+ Contribution to Esports Award

WINNER: Emma “Emzii” Rose

Bailey McCann

Bethany “Indyburgh” Pyles

Cora Kennedy

Slaypex / Kylie Gabor

LGBTQ+ Streamer Rising Star Class of 2024

DEVOGLAER

PearlTeese

SimplyAretha

Sinarynn

Sukar Baba

LGBTQ+ Geek Entertainment Moment of the Year

WINNER: The Last of Us: Long, Long Time – HBO

Doctor Who: The Star Beast – Bad Wolf & BBC Studios

Harley Quinn – DC Studios & Warner Bros Animation

Nimona – Netflix & Annapurna Pictures

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – Netflix

The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 2 – Amazon Studios, Critical Role & Titmouse

“2023 and the start of 2024 was an incredibly tough year for the games industry, and we have certainly felt the knock-on effect of that,” said Gayming Magazine and the Gayming Awards founder Robin Gray. “I am delighted we were able to finally celebrate the achievements of the LGBTQ gaming community. Each year I’m thrilled at what new stories of success we unearth.”