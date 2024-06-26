Baldur’s Gate 3 Wins Big at Gayming Awards 2024

Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to win awards nearly a year after its release in August 2023. The Gayming Awards honors LGBTQ+ representation in gaming, and this year, the RPG from Larian Studios was nominated for five awards and won three, including Game of the Year.
Final Fantasy XVI and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom also saw several nominations.
See the full list of winners at the Gayming Awards 2024 below:
Game of the Year Award
- WINNER: Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
- Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo
- Thirsty Suitors – Outer Loop Games / Annapurna Interactive
- Spider-Man 2 – Insomniac Studios / Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Humble Games / Summerfall Studios
Gayming Magazine Readers’ Award
- WINNER: Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
- Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix
- Goodbye Volcano High – KO_OP
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – Nintendo
- Tchia – Awaceb / Kepler Interactive
- This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games
Gayming Icon Award
- Jeremy Crawford – Wizards of the Coast – WINNER
Industry Diversity Award
- WINNER: Latinx In Gaming
- Humble Games
- Larian Studios
- Qweerty Gamers
- Roll7
- Women in Games International
Authentic Representation Award
- WINNER: Thirsty Suitors – Outer Loop Games / Annapurna Interactive
- Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
- Coral Island – Stairway Games / Humble Games
- The Sims 4 – Maxis / EA Games
- The Expanse: A Telltale Games – Telltale Games / Deck 9
- This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games
Best LGBTQ+ Character Award
- WINNER: Shadowheart – Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
- Aloy – Horizon: Forbidden West – Guerilla / Playstation Studios
- Dame Aylin – Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios
- Dion Lesage – Final Fantasy XVI – Square Enix
- Jala – Thirsty Suitors – Outer Loop Games / Annapurna Interactive
- Tchia – Tchia – Awaceb / Kepler Interactive
Best LGBTQ+ Indie Game Award
- WINNER: Thirsty Suitors – Outer Loop Games / Annapurna Interactive
- Coral Island – Stairway Games / Humble Games
- In Stars and Time – insertdisc5
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical – Humble Games / Summerfall Studios
- Tchia – Awaceb / Kepler Interactive
- This Bed We Made – Lowbirth Games
LGBTQ+ Streamer of the Year Award
- WINNER: SpringSims
- Apothicdecay
- Eevoh
- Elix
- EspeSymone
- Halfmoonjoe
- Maisy
- Sheilur
Best LGBTQ+ Contribution to Esports Award
- WINNER: Emma “Emzii” Rose
- Bailey McCann
- Bethany “Indyburgh” Pyles
- Cora Kennedy
- Slaypex / Kylie Gabor
LGBTQ+ Streamer Rising Star Class of 2024
- DEVOGLAER
- PearlTeese
- SimplyAretha
- Sinarynn
- Sukar Baba
LGBTQ+ Geek Entertainment Moment of the Year
- WINNER: The Last of Us: Long, Long Time – HBO
- Doctor Who: The Star Beast – Bad Wolf & BBC Studios
- Harley Quinn – DC Studios & Warner Bros Animation
- Nimona – Netflix & Annapurna Pictures
- Scott Pilgrim Takes Off – Netflix
- The Legend of Vox Machina – Season 2 – Amazon Studios, Critical Role & Titmouse
“2023 and the start of 2024 was an incredibly tough year for the games industry, and we have certainly felt the knock-on effect of that,” said Gayming Magazine and the Gayming Awards founder Robin Gray. “I am delighted we were able to finally celebrate the achievements of the LGBTQ gaming community. Each year I’m thrilled at what new stories of success we unearth.”