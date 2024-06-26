Most Wishlisted Games of 2024 Summer Showcases Revealed

Yes, that's Astro Bot in the top three.

The 2024 games showcases largely wowed fans, with plenty of gamers ready to splurge on the next round of big releases. Now that this year’s events have largely come to a close, data has been compiled detailing which games players are most eager to get their hands on. Thanks to IGN Playlist and gamesindustry.biz, the top 25 most-wishlisted games have been revealed.

The top wishlisted games between May 30 and June 23 are as follows:

Position Title 1 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo) 2 Doom: The Dark Ages (Bethesda) 3 Astro Bot (Sony) 4 Gears of War: E-Day (Xbox) 5 Perfect Dark (Xbox) 6 Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo) 7 Assassin’s Creed Shadows (Ubisoft) 8 Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive) 9 Fable (Xbox) 10 Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (Nintendo) 11 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Activision Blizzard) 12 Dragon Age: The Veilguard (EA) 13 South of Midnight (Xbox) 14 Lego Horizon Adventures (Sony) 15 Life is Strange: Double Exposure (Square Enix) 16 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Bethesda) 17 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater (Konami) 18 Star Wars Outlaws (Ubisoft) 19 Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo) 20 Mixtape (Annapurna Interactive) 21 Black Myth: Wukong (Game Science) 22 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix) 23 Dragon Quest 1&2 HD-2D Remake (Square Enix) 24 Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (Nintendo) 25 Avowed (Xbox)

While most of these titles are big-name, triple-A releases that are no surprise to find, there are a few outliers. Astro Bot, while a fan favorite at this year’s May 2024 State of Play, ranks extremely high, shooting above massive franchises like Star Wars and Fable to take the third spot.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a turn-based RPG from French developer Sandfall Interactive, stood out from the crowd during the Xbox Games Showcase, wowing viewers with its impressive visuals and unique story.