Sony Reveals Extensive Astro Bot Pre-Order Bonuses

A wave of both physical and digital goodies have been announced.

Astro Bot was an instant hit with viewers of last week’s State of Play, and more information about the game’s different editions and preorder bonuses have been revealed ahead of the game’s planned release on September 6.

Anyone preordering the game, regardless of edition, will receive a PaRappa the Rapper-inspired outfit for Astro, a Dual Speeder “Glorious Graffiti” paint color, and two Astro avatars.

Preordering the Physical Standard Edition will net you a physical copy of Astro Bot and a physical poster. The Digital Standard Edition will include a digital copy of the game, while the Digital Deluxe Edition will also reward players with early unlocks for the following content:

Astro’s “Yharnam Tourist” (Bloodborne) outfit

Astro’s “Golden” outfit

Dual Speeder “Neon Dream” paint color

Dual Speeder “Champion’s Gold” paint color

Official soundtrack composed by Kenneth C.M. Young

Digital art gallery

10 Astro avatars

“Unlike Astro’s Playroom, Astro Bot is a standalone, full-sized adventure that offers over four times more worlds, 300 bots to rescue, and dozens of new powers and features to discover,” the game’s official website reads. The developers have confirmed that no microtransactions will be implemented.

“Board Astro’s trusty Dual Speeder and get ready for an amazing adventure through spectacular worlds that are full of fun, secrets and surprises,” the game’s description says. “The PS5 mothership has been wrecked by Astro’s alien rival, leaving his crew scattered across multiple galaxies. Can you help Astro rescue his stranded bot buddies and rebuild the mothership?”

Astro Bot is scheduled to release on PlayStation 5 on September 6.