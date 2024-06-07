Gameranx

New World Potentially Coming to Consoles



The game's player count continues to fall.

Amazon Games released New World in September 2021, and the game’s launch didn’t go as smoothly as the company hoped. A mix of bugs, bots, and microtransactions frustrated the once-massive fanbase, leading the MMO down what could have been a damning path of no return. 

Over the past few years, the title has hung on, and despite a massive drop in players, some diehard fans have stuck around. Now, more people may have a chance to try out New World according to one eagle-eyed Redditor.

A listing for a game titled New World Aeternum appeared on the user’s PlayStation Store page but was quickly removed. This could suggest that Amazon is planning to release the MMO on consoles, or, at the very least, that New World is getting a name change. (Aeternum is the main location and name of the island in the MMO.) A job listing mentioning Aeternum was also spotted last month.

Recently, Amazon teased that an exciting announcement would be coming on June 7, so more information may be revealed during tonight’s Summer Game Fest.

During the launch period, New World hit a peak of almost 1 million concurrent players and became the most popular game on Steam. One month after its release, the game sat at around 300,000 concurrent users. Last month, New World only saw 9,783 players at its peak.

New World was released on PC in September 2021 after a delay. The game takes place in the mid-seventeenth century and tasks players with colonizing a fictional land based on the Americas.

