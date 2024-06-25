Game Freak Has Released A New Game In Japan called Pand Land

When it comes to certain developers, you associate them with one title or franchise in particular until they impress you with another game or series. For example, if we were to say the name Game Freak, you would immediately perk up and say that this is the team behind the Pokemon franchise, which it absolutely is. They are the main squad that has been developing this franchise since the 1990s and continue to do so today. However, something that must be said about the team is that they’ve worked on other titles outside the franchise. In fact, they’ve just released one for mobile devices in Japan.

You’ll see the game in the trailer below. It’s called Pand Land, and it’s a free-to-play title where people can jump on a boat, explore various islands that they come across, and see if they can find some treasure! Just as important, you can play the game alone, or you can bring in some friends to enjoy it with and help take on the game’s difficulties. The title feels like a mix of multiple genres, so it’s likely to capture the imagination of many demographics. If nothing else, it’s free, and that means people might give it a shot no matter what.

At present, the game isn’t slated to arrive in the United States, but that could change depending on the game’s success. In the past, Game Freak has worked on other titles that have been either locked to one area or have come out on a worldwide scale. One such example is Little Town Hero, which was released on the Nintendo Switch in 2019. The game was a completely original RPG journey, and it was unique, to say the least. This shows that the team is always trying to make something fresh and new, and not rest of its Poke-laurels.

Speaking of those pocket monsters, many were surprised that Pokemon Legends Z-A wasn’t shown at the recent Nintendo Direct. The game was announced earlier this year, but no new information has been given on it since. Many feel that Game Freak and The Pokemon Company are trying to avert the backlash they had upon the release of Gen 9. If you recall, both games and the DLCs that followed had serious technical issues that brought the game’s quality down many levels. So, we might not hear more about the new game until they know that some of these issues are fixed.