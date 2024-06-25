Vampire Survivors Team Give Update On When Game Will Come To PlayStation

There are always trends among video game titles that can be traced to a single game. For example, there’s currently a trend going on where games feature a protagonist facing a seemingly unending wave of enemies that they will likely die to, but in their death, they’ll pass on power to the next person who comes after them. These short but brutally fun games can be traced back to Vampire Survivors, which Poncle made. The game was so popular that they even got to do a special DLC expansion starring Contra! So, yeah, they’ve been doing good for themselves, wouldn’t you say?

The point is that many people enjoy the game, but not everyone can play it. Currently, the game isn’t available on PlayStation systems, which is a shame given how fun it is. However, the team at Poncle has been working on making this transition. To that end, the team went onto Twitter and made a statement on things:

“As it’s now summer we’ve had a lot of people asking when the PlayStation release will be happening. We want to keep you all updated, as we still don’t have a release date to share, but wanted to let you know why. This is the first time we’re going through submission processes on PlayStation so it’s taking a little longer than usual. We’re also doing some trial and error on Trophies to ensure we get them right. BUT we’ll let you know ASAP when we have a solid date!”

While that may not be the update that many people want to hear, it’s fair that they’re trying to get things done right the first time, especially since they’ve never put something out on PlayStation in the past. The last thing that PS4 or PS5 players want to hear once it arrives is that it’s a “terrible port” and that they’re better off not getting that. Sadly, we do know such ports exist in the world, so it’s good that Poncle is attempting to avoid that with Vampire Survivors.

In fact, some fans on Twitter were fine with the unclear release date and thanked the team for their hard work, to which the team replied that they valued fans’ patience.

Honestly, it doesn’t matter when the game comes out as long as it’s still as good as it is on other platforms. The gameplay is addicting, and that’s why it’s been copied in so many ways by others. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, after all.