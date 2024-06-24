Diablo 4 to Introduce New Roguelite Mode in Season 5

Season 5 of Diablo 4 will introduce a new roguelite mode, with players able to access the new mode early by participating in the Public Test Realm. The PTR will run from June 25 until July 2, and those unable to get in will need to wait until the official release of Season 5. Unfortunately, no official date for its release has been announced just yet.

Players will use an Infernal Compass to unlock the Infernal Hordes mode, in which they’ll earn Burning Aether to snag powerful weapons and valuable rewards. The wave-based mode will task players with killing huge mobs in standard Diablo style, though each wave will last just 90 seconds. The harder the difficulty, the better the rewards.

“Helltides were only the beginning of the horrors lying in wait,” the Diablo 4 team teases. “Confront seemingly endless waves of Hell’s Legions in the Realm of Hatred, as the Infernal Hordes grow more powerful with each passing day.

Earlier this month, the March of the Goblins event allowed players to earn mountains of gold by unleashing extra Treasure Goblins around Sanctuary. The Mother’s Blessing: Anniversary Edition perk also granted 25 percent more experience and 50 percent more gold during the event period.

Diablo IV was released in June 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. By August 2023, it boasted over 12 million players. Its first expansion pack, Vessel of Hatred, will be released on October 8 and is available to preorder now.