Diablo IV Announces Massive First Anniversary Event

Although the first few seasons of Diablo IV failed to hit the mark with fans, the game has continued to improve with each update. (As it turns out, fans wanted more action and less microtransactions. Who would have thought?) Blizzard has announced the March of the Goblins event to celebrate the game’s first year, and players can expect to snag mountains of treasure from June 6 until June 13.

During the event period, players will find more Treasure Goblins than usual running around Sanctuary, with pairs of the tiny beasts appearing in dungeons. Additionally, all players will be able to claim a free cosmetic gift from the Shop.

The Mother’s Blessing: Anniversary Edition perk will also grant 25 percent more experience and 50 percent more gold during the event period, so players may want to jump on to do a bit of grinding.

“This bonus applies to both Seasonal and Eternal Realms, and all World Tiers. This bonus also stacks, so pair it with Elixirs and the Urn of Aggression to maximize your experience gains while killing Monsters. Use this limited-time boost to carve through ranks of the Battle Pass, climb to higher Levels and World Tiers with burning swiftness, complete your Season Journey, and level multiple characters to their maximum potential,” the official site reads.

Diablo IV was released in June 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. By August 2023, it boasted over 12 million players. Its first expansion pack, Vessel of Hatred, is expected to be released in late 2024.