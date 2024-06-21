Former Developers For Life By You Discuss How The Rug Was Pulled Out From Under Them

Life by You was supposed to be a Sims 4 type of game but with even more realistic elements and features to the game. However, the game was just canceled this past week and the developer studio shut down. The early access of the game was supposed to come out about a month ago but instead it was delayed.

After many delays, it was announced the game wouldn’t be happening at all and this saddened many gamers waiting for the game. Soon after the delay, Paradox released a statement that the game wouldn’t be releasing and also said “the road leading to a release that we felt confident about was far too long and uncertain.”

However, according to PCGamer, it was shared by another person within Paradox at the time that it was a different story. They shared in a long post on LinkedIn, the user being Willem Deventhal, who was a designer for the studio explained that the game was doing “extremely well” but Paradox delayed it. But then, they got a “thumbs up a few weeks before launch” to which then they were told the game wouldn’t be releasing after all. “Two weeks before launch, we were told we wouldn’t be launching.”

Delventhal also added that they weren’t told why the situation happened, “Instead we spent a month in purgatory, and did everything we could to prove to them we were worth launching … We heard virtually nothing back.” In the post, he also mentions that when the executioner’s axe finally swung, its developers were “only informed of this via a public announcement.”

It was then also said in the post that they might have some ideas as to what happened from a business standpoint but they can’t just say them without knowing and even if they did, the developers warned them not to speak out about the issues. It is sad we won’t see Life by You.