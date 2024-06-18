Sims Competitor Life by You Officially Canceled by Paradox

Following a delay only two weeks ahead of its planned release in Early Access, the life sim Life by You has been canceled by publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Paradox Tectonic. The title was planned for release on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

“Sadly, we’ve decided to cancel the release of our long-awaited life sim Life by You,” reads a message from Paradox Interactive deputy CEO Mattias Lilja. “This was an incredibly difficult call to make and is a clear failure on Paradox’s part to meet both our own and the community’s expectations.”

Life by You, revealed in 2023, would have reportedly given players an even more realistic life sim experience, including generative dialogue and a fully customizable world.

“A few weeks back, we decided to hold off on an Early Access release in order to re-evaluate Life by You, as we still felt that the game was lacking in some key areas. Though a time extension was an option, once we took that pause to get a wider view of the game, it became clear to us that the road leading to a release that we felt confident about was far too long and uncertain,” Lilja continues.

“This is not to say the game has not shown any promising qualities; Life by You had a number of strengths and the hard work of a dedicated team that went into realizing them. However, when we come to a point where we believe that more time will not get us close enough to a version we would be satisfied with, then we believe it is better to stop. This is obviously tough and disappointing for everyone who poured their time and enthusiasm into this project, especially when our decision comes so late in the process.”