These Are The Rumors About Metroid Prime 4 That Appeared Before This Nintendo Direct

There are several rumors that popped up about Metroid Prime 4 in the buildup to this Nintendo Direct.

Of course, there have been rumors about this game for years now, as the game itself was announced, and had apparently restarted development, years ago. The expectation for this whole time was that Nintendo would be able to deliver this game to the Nintendo Switch. But given how long it’s been, there is understandable skepticism on that, as some speculate that the game will at least be a two platform release, some believe it has been moved over to that new platform, and some believe it’s simply in development hell.

We can’t vouch for these rumors, and we will point out here that they don’t actually agree with each other. But we do understand that there will be interest in what people have been saying about this game possibly dropping in this Direct. We have saved you the effort of looking around, and you can assess these rumors and decide what you believe based on this information.

Nate The Hate posted on ResetEra, in response to another ResetEra user talking about the game. Nate believes that the game Metroid Prime 4 has been slotted in for 2025, making it one of those games that will fill out that already loaded year.

PapaGenos, commenting on a Nintendo Direct predictions video on is YouTube channel, believes that Metroid Prime 4 is not coming next year, but is actually slated to release this Fall. That would not leave Nintendo a lot of time to do promotion for the game, but that doesn’t mean PapaGenos’ rumor is debunked because of it. Even big AAAs get reveals and most of their marketing in the last two weeks prior to release, with annualized releases and live service games like Call of Duty being the prominent exceptions.

PapaGenos isn’t sure if Metroid Prime 4 will be in the Direct, but he believes a 2D The Legend of Zelda game will. So take that other rumor as you will.

Lastly, SyluxHunter has reemerged to tweet about the game and the Direct after months of inactivity. They may not be privy to any insider information, and is simply speculating and is as excited as the rest of us are. But given that he stopped tweeting for two years, with all the Nintendo Directs that went through in that time, he may know something that has prompted him to resurface.

We obviously can’t guarantee if any of these are proof of anything. Of course, it’s clear that it isn’t possible at all for all of them to be correct. But given recent events, if we are to continue reading and speculating on rumors, it’s on to each of us individually to decide what to believe. It’s clear that there’s no real vetting process to ensure that any insider or leaker really knows what they know, or that they are who they say they are.

And with that, we here at GameRanx await the Nintendo Direct with as much anticipation as you do.