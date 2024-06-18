Pyoro Shares Last Minute Nintendo Direct Rumors & Teasers, Including Reynatis

Yes, he did the emoji again.

Pyoro has shared very few teasers of what we will see in the upcoming Nintendo Direct.

First things first, Pyoro actually named one game that they expect at the event:

“Regarding JRPGs, they might talk about Reynatis, including story DLCs and a demo.”

We already saw Reynatis in last month’s State of Play. This is an action RPG with a real world with fantasy elements setting. This title is developed by FuRyu, and published by NIS America. Reynatis will be released this September 27, 2024, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Windows via Steam.

We also already know that Reynatis will have a collaboration with The World Ends With You, so we may see a preview of that DLC, and possibly other crossovers.

Pyoro made this response when asked about Nintendo’s 1st party games:

“It will be light on 1st party stuff but i expect some surprises.”

Up next, Pyoro made his next tweet made up of several emoji. This time, their tweet feature the official emoji for a canoe, a sunset, a desert island, and the Tokyo Tower emoji.

Now, the casual viewer may believe that this last emoji was for the Eiffel Tower, but as explained in this ycombinator thread, the only reason there is a Tokyo Tower emoji is it was one of several emoji carried over from pre-iOS/Android Japanese cellphone standards. We know this is the Tokyo Tower because of the white and orange color scheme.

Does the difference between the Tokyo and Eiffel Tower mean anything? Probably not. Given how often gamers completely misinterpret Pyoro’s emoji, however, some fans already believe this signifies the Eiffel Tower, and that this tweet is about the next Mario & Sonic Olympics game.

Pyoro’s next tweet replying to it, “Summer is here”, also appears to lean heavily to that interpretation. But we must remember once again, practically no one has interpreted these emoji teasers correctly before they were revealed.

Lastly, Pyoro told fans to simply “Manage your expectations.” There likely aren’t any big surprises for this event, as much as we wish it were the case. Nintendo sees that it’s possible to keep momentum for the Switch going, but they are also preparing to announce and launch their next console in the next few months.

If Nintendo has some huge first party games to announce, they would have had it prepared months in advance. Hopefully, that includes the long awaited Metroid Prime 4, and maybe even that port of Xenoblade Chronicles X fans want. But we’ll find out soon enough.