Top 5 Upcoming Co-op Horror Games of 2024

In horror movies, you never want to be alone, as that’s when they get you. So for video games, having a tag team partner is just as important.

#5 Deathground

Let’s start this off small, with dinosaurs. Oh, dinos aren’t small? Well, that’s not our problem, now is it? Exactly, they’re YOUR problem now!

In Deathground, you can team up with two other players to see if you can work your way through an area without getting caught by the deadly dinosaurs that are hunting you!

Oh, and we mean “hunt you.” These dinos have a complex AI driving them, and that means that how you interact with them will determine how much they come after you. Plus, you’ll need to complete objectives while staying alive! Think you can handle all that?

#4 Level Zero

There will be two asymmetrical multiplayer games on this list, and the first is Level Zero. The game will put you on a station where four scientists will attempt to repair the place so that they can stay alive and escape. The problem? Two other players in the game will be monsters trying to kill the scientists before that can happen!

The good news is that the scientists can stop the monsters in their tracks using light. The bad news is that they’ll have to be mindful at all times because they won’t always have light to use.

Work together and complete tasks to get the job done!

#3 Instinction

Yep! We have another dinosaur game for you to endure; aren’t you lucky? This time, in Instinction, you’ll head to a mysterious land where dinosaurs and people live together. But harmony isn’t exactly what’s going on here.

As Isabel, you’ll have to work your way through this world and attempt to learn its secrets, while also staying alive against the dinosaurs who won’t be so friendly with you. Not only will you be fighting, but you’ll be solving puzzles to help unravel this rift’s mysteries.

What is going on here? How is all of this possible? You’ll have to play the game to find out, and hope you survive the experience!

#2 Little Nightmares III

Not all terrors are big, and not all adventures need to be focused on fighting terrors left and right. Sometimes, the terrors are all around you, and you simply need to avoid them. In Little Nightmares III, you’ll play as Low and Alone, who are trapped in The Spiral and seeking to get out of the realm called Nowhere.

For the first time, you’ll be able to work with a friend and do a co-op adventure to try and get out of this place. But what secrets will hinder your quest? Will you be able to get out? Or will you not be able to work together to get the job done?

#1 Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game

We’ve shown you many terrors within this list. But now, we will show you the most terrifying thing this world has ever produced: clowns.

In Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game, you’ll pick a side to decide the fate of Crescent Cove! Three of you will be the evil space clowns who are trying to take out the citizens of this town and claim it for yourself so you can start your invasion of Earth!

The other seven players will be the citizens who are trying to fight back! You must work together and use weapons, both familiar and not, to survive! Who wins in the end? That’s up to you.