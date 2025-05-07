Analyst Proclaims 2025 To Be “Year Of Nintendo”

What does it take for a video game console to be an instant hit? Even though such questions usually have “varied answers” depending on the console creator, there honestly is a set of answers that we can look back on via history itself to see what will unfold if certain parameters are met. For example, there has to be a WANT for the console. We’ve seen plenty of “duds” and “lower-performing systems” come from making something fans don’t want. Then, of course, there’s the software lineup! No good software equals low sales at launch. The Nintendo Switch 2 seems to have both of those on lock, and it may have one more advantage that a certain analyst thinks is more important than you might realize.

Dr. Serkan Toto of Katan Games, which is a consultancy company, noted that due to the delay of a certain Rockstar Games title, 2025 is now the “Year of Nintendo,” because what else can truly stand in its way with all that it has coming down the pipeline? He told GamesRadar:

“Now Nintendo has half a year to prepare and market a potentially big holiday line-up, Sony can release Ghost of Yotei in peace, and Microsoft has more room to possibly release its Xbox handheld. However, the double whammy that was supposed to revitalize the game industry overall is now called off. 2025 will clearly be the year of Nintendo now.”

We’ve seen plenty of people reacting to Rockstar’s title over the last few months, saying that they would be “moving things around” to try and avoid its release, as many feel that it’ll be the biggest game release in the history of the industry, which would be no small feat, we assure you.

For The Big N, they do now have a big “lead” to try and build up the Switch 2 fanbase and get them as many big titles as possible. They do have a few big 1st-party and 3rd-party games at launch and in their release window, but many wonder what’s coming during the holiday season.

Either way, the analyst isn’t wrong that without Rockstar’s long-awaited title, the year has no real competition for Nintendo as a whole. Sony only has one or two meaningful titles that we know of this year, and Microsoft is currently trying to go multiplatform with all of its main titles to “spread Xbox everywhere.”

Meanwhile, Switch 2 pre-sales continue to sell out with ease and many just want to know what they’ll play on the Switch 2 next after it comes out next month.