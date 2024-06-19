Call of Duty Announces Fallout Collaboration

Call of Duty has been the talk of the town lately as they have not only announced a new game but have now also announced a brand new collaboration with a franchise that is doing wonders within their own field right now after having a hit TV series on Amazon Prime. That’s right, Call of Duty is officially doing a collaboration with Fallout, which we should have seen coming after the franchise has done so much recently with Fortnite and other places.

Fallout will officially be joining Call of Duty through the forms of skins that are wearable by Ghost Price, Soap, and Gaz. They will be able to wear outfits that match what players wear in as Vault Dwellers. This collaboration from Activision will crossover on June 20, 2024, and players will be able to get weapon skins, skins for their characters and more.

According to IGN, the Fallout: Vault Dwellers event goes live at 10am PT on June 20 through to 8am PT June 26. Players will then be able to get the The Tracer Pack: Fallout Vault Dweller Bundle which comes with two Fallout-themed weapon blueprints featuring Vault-Tec Tracers and a V.A.T.S. Death Effect.

This will definitely be a one that players of Call of Duty didn’t see coming, but it will also be one that will allow players of both franchises to crossover and enjoy both of them together which is something beautiful that also happens often and it is amazing.

