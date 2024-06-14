Fallout 76 Skyline Vally Expansion Patch Notes

The new Fallout 76 expansion is here, and there has been a pretty big update on it as well. It is no joke that Fallout has gotten a lot more attention to the fact they have had a very successful time on the new Amazon Prime TV series.

Below is the official patch notes.

Check the download sizes below for today’s update on your platform of choice:

PC (Steam) : 27.6 GB

: 27.6 GB PC (Microsoft Store) : 40.3 GB

: 40.3 GB Xbox : 40.2 GB

: 40.2 GB PlayStation: 40.03 GB

Skyline Valley

Welcome to Skyline Valley! Our first map expansion of the Appalachian region. A mysterious location that is covered by a storm unlike any that have been seen before. There are new locations to discover, characters to meet, secrets to unveil, as well as more locations to build your C.A.M.P.S!

An Unlikely Invitation

After finding the true location of Vault 63 you’ll work with its leaders to unravel the mystery behind the Storm and The Lost. Throughout this questline you’ll discover the mystery behind the Lost, meet new characters, and make gut-wrenching choices about the fate the residents of Vault 63.

Dangerous Pastimes

This wicked storm raging above Skyline Valley isn’t going to keep these thrill-seekers away in the new Public Event! Help a group of settlers/tourists capture the best pictures of the Storm by protecting them from nearby Lost and electrically charged creatures. They’re joy stealers, make sure they don’t crash the party.

Neurological Warfare

While exploring Skyline Valley, you may get the inclination to nuke the region. These actions are not necessarily encouraged, but they’re not discouraged either. Guess you’ll just have to find out what happens.

Combat Rebalance Work

We are beginning a series of combat updates that are aimed to improve your experience. We’re starting this process with today’s update by making some changes to Creatures and Weapons. Our goal is for these changes to have positive effects on combat throughout the entire game.

To help set expectations, we expect these changes to take effect in a variety of different places (Weapons, Creatures, etc.) across multiple patches. Giving you all a lot of time to provide feedback on the adjustments being made to ensure we’re moving in a positive direction.

Season 17 – Pioneer Scouts

The sun is out and it’s time to head on over to Summer Camp. There’s much to learn and do at the Pioneer Scouts sleepaway camp!

Fixes & Improvements

Art

Muni Operator Outfit Now Looks the Same When Previewed & When Worn

C.A.M.P.

Workshop : Enlightened Mothman Lantern should no longer display the premium icon and can be repaired individually when destroyed

: Enlightened Mothman Lantern should no longer display the premium icon and can be repaired individually when destroyed Workshop : Fluttering Moth no longer takes up CAMP Light budget

: Fluttering Moth no longer takes up CAMP Light budget The Sacred Mothman Tome camp item now has candle flames

Nuka world radio will now correctly sync across clients

Gameplay

Power Armor : Fixing a state players could get in where they could no longer craft Union Power Armor when they should have been able to

: Fixing a state players could get in where they could no longer craft Union Power Armor when they should have been able to Power Armor: Union Power Armor will no longer drop as loot from enemies but can be rolled from The Purveyor if the recipe or entitlement is known by the player

Dev Note: With this fix Union Power Armor is now craftable for players who have bought and learned the recipe from Giuseppe or by players who earned the Union Power Armor entitlements in Season 10.

If you do not have the plan for Union Power Armor, it can be purchased from Giuseppe who is upstairs with Bubbles at the Refuge. Once learned, they will no longer be able to be obtained.

Additionally, Union Power Armor pieces will not drop as loot even if you can craft the Power Armor pieces, but they can be found via the random Power Amor Purchases from Murmrgh at The Rusty Pick. Players should only see Union Power Armor Pieces that they know how to craft drop from Purveyor’s Mystery Picks. Pieces that they have yet to learn will not drop

Union Power Armor pieces will still have the Atomic Symbol on them and cannot be traded or dropped by players once they have been obtained.

Workshop : Player who had learned to build the Atlantic City Poker and Blackjack tables but lost access to them should now be able to build them again

: Player who had learned to build the Atlantic City Poker and Blackjack tables but lost access to them should now be able to build them again Test Your Metal : Robot Beer Stein Display Case will now properly drop from the Test Your Metal Event

: Robot Beer Stein Display Case will now properly drop from the Test Your Metal Event Moonshine Jamboree Improved an issue which could block enemy pathing during the event

Improved an issue which could block enemy pathing during the event Fasnacht : Masks of all tiers will correctly drop upon event completion

: Masks of all tiers will correctly drop upon event completion Fasnacht : Improved spawn rates of Honeybeasts

: Improved spawn rates of Honeybeasts Fasnacht : Added a Donation Basket near the event! Share your repeat masks with other players

: Added a Donation Basket near the event! Share your repeat masks with other players Fasnacht : Marchers now start walking to the parade start immediately when their task is completed, without needing to wait for their dialogue line to be finished

: Marchers now start walking to the parade start immediately when their task is completed, without needing to wait for their dialogue line to be finished Fasnacht : Increased the walk speed of the Marchers

: Increased the walk speed of the Marchers Fasnacht : Will now randomly pick between 5 possible end boss encounters

: Will now randomly pick between 5 possible end boss encounters Yao Guai Pastry : Now counts as a cooked meal for the “Eat a Cooked Meal” challenge

: Now counts as a cooked meal for the “Eat a Cooked Meal” challenge Applying the Reflex Sight to the Enclave Pistol with a Flamer Barrel attachment now shows the Decrease in AP Consumption in the STATS Menu

Hot Rod On Blocks & Overgrown Vehicle no longer spawn damaging nuke explosions when destroyed

Fixed an issue which could cause players to get stuck while turning the spit in Meat Week

Fixed an issue with the Damage Reduction effect on the Endangerol Barrel that allowed it to stack multiple times on a target

Nuka Shank now requires glass & cloth to be crafted rather than oil

Updated mods for the Gauss shotgun, Gauss minigun and Gauss pistol to correctly require Science based perks to be applied

Updated the default barrel mod for the gauss rifle

Fixed an issue which could cause Fusion cores to appear empty when place in Power Armor

Players can now trade the Herdsman’s Bell and Herdsman’s Bell Rack to other players

Paddle Ball now displays the correct ammo type when inspected

Weapons

Increased the base damage of the Alien Blaster and Cryolator

Fixed an issue with how damage was calculated for the following weapons/mods: Auto Axe, Chainsaw, Minigun Shredder mod

Increased base damage for the Auto Axe

Adjustments to Electric/Electrified, Burning, and Poisoned mods for the following weapons: Auto Axe, Mr Handy Buzz Blade, Chinese Officer Sword, Shepherds Crook, Sheepsquatch Staff, Sheepsquatch Club, Hatchet, Assaultron Blade, Revolutionary Sword, Baton, and Vault 63 Shock Baton.

Dev Note: These weapon mods now evenly split their damage between Physical and Energy/Fire/Poison, and damage has been adjusted to account for damage being split between multiple damage types.

The Cattle Prod has also received a similar change – its damage has been adjusted and is evenly split between Physical and Energy damage. These adjustments generally represent an increase in damage dealt.

We have also improved how we calculate the falloff for weapon damage at range. We expect this to smooth out the falloff damage for weapons that historically lost most of their damage right away. All ranged weapons benefit from this, but it should be most visible with Shotguns and Pipe Guns, as well as when fighting larger creatures such as Deathclaws.

Localization

Fixed Various Typos

Fixed Some Dialogue

Quests

Honor Bound Fixed an issue where Vin could become hostile to the player

Fixed an issue where Vin could become hostile to the player One Violent Night : Fixed an issue where the Nightstalker’s VFX would be applied to players multiple times, creating an extremely intense effect

: Fixed an issue where the Nightstalker’s VFX would be applied to players multiple times, creating an extremely intense effect “Bots on Parade” and “A Real Blast” Fixed an issue that caused the objective to complete before the correct number of hostiles were defeated.

Fixed an issue that caused the objective to complete before the correct number of hostiles were defeated. “Distant Thunder” Increased the objective radius to more accurately reflect the area in which Scorched can appear

Increased the objective radius to more accurately reflect the area in which Scorched can appear Hell’s Eagles Fixed an issue that would allow players to start the quest again after completion. We also removed the second broken quest from players in this situation

Fixed an issue that would allow players to start the quest again after completion. We also removed the second broken quest from players in this situation Regent of the Dead: Jordy no longer continuously starts dialogue with the player if the player exits dialogue with her before resolving the confrontation.

The quest Miner Miracles now starts correctly when interacting with the Garrahan Excavator Poster

UI

Items now display how much they will weigh when being placed in a character’s stash

Score notification will no longer remain visible on ultra-wide monitors

Fixed an issue which would cause “You have joined a team” to remain visible on some super wide monitors

Added Height indicators for quest targets and NPCs to the Power Armor UI

World

Raider NPCs from the Coop will no longer spawn as legendary

The following creatures have received balance changes: Angler, Cave Cricket, Floaters, Gulper, Mutant Hound, Protectron

Miscellaneous

Fixed some dialog inconsistencies

Broken ProSnap Deluxe cameras will no longer appear in vendor inventories.

Fixed some directional prompts for Tax Evasion

Fixed an issue which could cause audio to cut out on some expeditions.

Green Thumb, Backwoodsman 4 and Verdant Season should now work on a broader selection of plants

Fixed an issue which would cause players to crash if they logged out during character generation

Fixed some cases where turret-mounted laser weapons weren’t triggering the Electric Absorption perk

Updated “Complete Any Expedition” and “Complete Any Atlantic City Expedition” challenges to include the new Atlantic City mission from the America’s Playground update