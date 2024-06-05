Fallout TV Series Showrunners Talk Season 1 & 2

The Fallout TV Series was easily one of the video game adaptations that could’ve gone horribly wrong if the wrong team had been behind it. While the video game isn’t the deepest narrative-wise, as you can do numerous things within it because of its RPG nature, there’s still plenty of lore and iconic things that needed to be represented. Thankfully, the writing and directing team made it shine, and fans loved it so much that Amazon renewed it pretty quickly. Now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter showrunners Wagner and Geneva Robertson-Dworet spoke about what it took to make season 1 so special and how they’re gearing up for season 2.

For example, they admitted openly that they didn’t think the show would be this big of a hit! They just wanted to make something “for themselves” while also being true to the video games that inspired it. Clearly, that approach worked. However, they did have fears about things, including how the main character would come off:

“So many things were discovered in the writing, shooting and in post. It was a huge relief to us to know that Ella is an incredible performer who makes sure that Lucy is not annoying. We were very scared that our main character was a bit annoying because she’s a very privileged person and we kind of resent her for that. She comes from the world of haves and she goes into a world of have nots, and she certainly starts the season thinking she knows better than them and being a little judgy of the people she meets for what they are willing to do to survive.”

The tones of Lucy, Maximus, and The Ghoul were important for the showrunners, as they felt it was needed to highlight the theme of how the Wasteland shapes you the longer you’re in it.

As for when Season 2 of the Fallout TV Series will arrive, they can’t say, but they did promise that things are happening quickly thanks to how well Season 1 went:

“We are going as fast as we possibly can, and we’ve got a lot of heavy lifting from Season 1 already done. We have sets, assets, visual effects, that are already done. We are hitting the ground running this season.”

They also promised that many of the things they wanted to do in the first season but couldn’t would likely be included in the second one. Given how crazy the first set of episodes was, one can only imagine what they have planned next.