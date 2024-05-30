New Fallout Games Are In The Works Says Todd Howard

Fallout just might be getting more games soon.

Todd Howard is the boss of Bethesda and so far he has confirmed that the company and studio are planning new games for Fallout in the future. When in a interview with Variety, Howard discussed that Bethesda is “always” thinking about what is next, especially in regards to the Fallout games series. Just a few years ago is when Howard officially shared about the plans for Fallout 5.

“Games take a good five-ish years. So we’re in plans for future games in this series, and nothing to talk about right now, but we’re always planning,” he said according to GameSpot.

Fallout has definitely had some amazing few months with the release of its TV series onto Amazon Prime. The show was also renewed for the second season as well, and this just makes everyone wonder how much sooner maybe that we’d hear more about this Fallout 5 game.

“Depending on the Fallout game, you’re looking at a 4-6x increase in daily players, which is beyond anything I’ve ever seen in my 30 years of doing this,” Howard said. “Having an event that brings that many people into games that you have and who have never played your games before, that’s a big thing. New players who have never played a game or never played one of our games. It’s a really, really unique moment.”

Hopefully we will hear more information about Fallout 5 and other possible video games within the franchise soon.