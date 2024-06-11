Nintendo Switch Removes Sharing Features in New Update

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots can also no longer be posted to Smash World.

In May, Nintendo announced that Twitter support would be removed from the Nintendo Switch. This change has finally been implemented with System Update 18.1.0.

“As part of Nintendo’s planned discontinuation of sharing content to X from the Nintendo Switch, from June 11th, users will need to download Switch gameplay media directly to their smartphones and share it natively on our platform,” Twitter said in response.

Additionally, users cannot send friend requests to social media users, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players cannot post screenshots to the Smash World app.

See the full list of notes for System Update 18.1.0 below:

The option to “Post to Twitter” when sharing from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu was removed.

The ability to post Super Smash Bros. Ultimate screenshots from the Album in the Nintendo Switch HOME Menu to Smash World in the Nintendo Switch Online smart device app was removed.

The option to link X (formerly Twitter) from “Settings” > “User Settings” > “Posting to Social Media” was removed.

The option to link social media accounts from “My Page” > “Friend Suggestions” was removed.

General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

This change was in direct response to the website changing its API. Twitter is charging companies upwards of $40,000 or more each month to access its API, leading PlayStation and Xbox to remove Twitter integration last year.

It’s unclear when gamers can expect the release of the Switch 2, but an announcement is expected this fiscal year, with a release likely coming sometime in 2025.