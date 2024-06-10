The Casting of Frank Stone Dev Reveals More Gameplay Details

First revealed in late 2023, The Casting of Frank Stone is a new IP set within the popular Dead by Daylight universe. Supermassive Games, known for their work on horror titles like Until Dawn and The Dark Pictures Anthology, has been hard at work on the single-player cinematic title in collaboration with Behaviour Interactive, with the horror game still aiming for a 2024 release.

In a new interview with Gameranx, Steve Goss, the game’s Creative Director, and Executive Producer Traci Tufte discussed what players should expect in terms of gameplay.

“We hope that it will feel a little familiar to fans of Supermassive Games, and also different and unique at the same time,” Tufte said. “We have woven elements of our approach with mechanics and themes immediately familiar to a Dead by Daylight player. This combination gives The Casting of Frank Stone its own identity.”

The upcoming title will tell an original story set within the Dead by Daylight universe, but the pair promised that familiarity with the popular asymmetrical horror game isn’t required.

“In the game, our story explores many facets and elements of the Dead by Daylight lore, and yet is a stand-alone story, with authentic characters and a gripping narrative – we have held those two values throughout development,” Goss explained.

“It is important that anyone can enjoy The Casting of Frank Stone, not just those steeped in Dead by Daylight or those who play Supermassive Games. If you’re not already a Dead by Daylight fan, you are going to enjoy this game. And if you love Dead by Daylight, this will take you deeper into that world and the Entity’s Realm.”

The Casting of Frank Stone will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store later in 2024.